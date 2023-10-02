Powerball jackpot now $1.04 billion for Monday night drawing
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is now worth a whopping $1.04 billion for Monday night's drawing.
The one-time lump sum cash option for the winner is $478.2 million.
There's been no winner for 31 straight drawings going back to July.
This is only the fourth time in Powerball history that the jackpot has gone above $1 billion.
Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
