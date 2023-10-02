Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot now $1.04 billion for Monday night drawing

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is now worth a whopping $1.04 billion for Monday night's drawing.

The one-time lump sum cash option for the winner is $478.2 million.

There's been no winner for 31 straight drawings going back to July.

This is only the fourth time in Powerball history that the jackpot has gone above $1 billion.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

WBZ-News Staff
First published on October 2, 2023

