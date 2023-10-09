Powerball jackpot over $1.5 billion for Monday's drawing

Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing.

It's the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever, and the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Two tickets sold in Massachusetts won $1 million prizes in Saturday's drawing. They were sold at A.L. Prime Energy in Dracut and Stop & Shop in West Springfield.

The cash prize for the jackpot is an estimated $679.8 million. It's the biggest since the Powerball reached a record $2.04 billion last November.

The Lottery says the chances of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.