Power restoration efforts continue across Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Power outages continue in Massachusetts, New Hampshire day after storm

BOSTON -- National Grid crews are still working to restore electricity in Massachusetts after a strong rainstorm passed through the region on Friday. They expect most power will be restored by the end of the day Saturday.

Nearly 18,000 people in Massachusetts woke up without power. That number had decreased to 12,500 shortly after noon.

One of the hardest-hit towns was Andover.

According to the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, more than 60,000 customers were still without power around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.