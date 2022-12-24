Watch CBS News
Local News

Power restoration efforts continue across Massachusetts, New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Power outages continue in Massachusetts, New Hampshire day after storm
Power outages continue in Massachusetts, New Hampshire day after storm 00:43

BOSTON -- National Grid crews are still working to restore electricity in Massachusetts after a strong rainstorm passed through the region on Friday. They expect most power will be restored by the end of the day Saturday. 

Nearly 18,000 people in Massachusetts woke up without power. That number had decreased to 12,500 shortly after noon. 

One of the hardest-hit towns was Andover.   

According to the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, more than 60,000 customers were still without power around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 12:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.