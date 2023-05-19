Powassan virus: Maine man in his 50s dies from rare tickborne illness

Warm winter leads to increase in ticks in New England

TOPSHAM, Maine - Maine has reported its first death this year from a rare tickborne illness. Robert Weymouth, a 58-year-old Topsham man who was born in Medford, Massachusetts, died on Sunday of Powassan virus, his obituary said.

The Maine CDC said this was the first case of Powassan identified in the state this year. Only 15 cases have been documented in Maine since 2015, and it's the third recorded Powassan death in the state since then.

The agency said the man was likely infected in Maine by a deer tick or woodchuck tick. He developed neurologic symptoms and died in the hospital.

About 10% of people who get severe disease from Powassan die. While many do not develop symptoms, signs of Powassan can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures or memory loss.

Weymouth's obituary stated that he was an avid racer of dirt bikes and cars who loved a day at the track.

"Unbelievable that something like a tick can take someone away that quickly," his friend Scott Lanpher told WGME. "He lived a fairly healthy lifestyle and he worked very hard."

The Maine CDC recommends staying tick free by wearing light-colored clothing that covers the skin, using an EPA-approved repellent, and checking for ticks daily after outdoor activity.