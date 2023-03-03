'Just plain awful': Pothole season underway in Boston

BOSTON - It's a sound distinct enough to stop you in your tracks and test your self-control. Pothole season is in full swing, and drivers have taken notice.

"Awful. Just plain awful," said Melina Sotiriou of Somerville. "The other day I was just driving the car and I thought it was something surface level and the car dented. I speak Spanish and I cursed in Spanish."

There hasn't been much snow in and around Boston this season, but those plows are known to make potholes worse when they scrape.

The City of Boston has roughly 7,500 open pothole claims through its 311 website. Those are outstanding claims that people have submitted. They are often accompanied by pictures.

If a pothole causes damage to your car, there is a chance the City of Boston could cover the cost. But it requires the pothole that caused the damage to have been reported to the city prior to your run-in. A process some drivers criticize as hard to prove.