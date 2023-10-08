Watch CBS News
Vehicle sought in possible attempted child abduction in Salem

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SALEM - Police in Salem are looking for a car they said was involved in a possible child abduction in Salem on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Oct. 6 at 2:44 p.m near the corner of Carrollton Street and Belleview Avenue. Police said three children were walking home from Witchcraft Heights Elementary School when the car approached them and rolled down the windows. The male driver then said, "Get in the car because your mom said so." The three children then walked away.

Three children said the driver rolled down the window and told them to get in his car before they walked away. Salem Police Department

Police said the car was last seen taking a left on Belleview Avenue. The car is a blue Honda Pilot with roof racks and running boards with no stickers or distinct markings. The children said the driver and his female passenger were both Asian.

