Westwood mother's affirmation cards promote positive thinking

WESTWOOD - A mother in Westwood is on a mission to spread self-love through positive affirmation cards.

Lisa Ponte started LP Vibes in 2021.

"I said when I first started, if the cards just help one person, I'll be happy with that, but they've touched thousands," she told WBZ-TV.

The cards encourage self-love, positive thinking, and serenity.

"Affirmation cards actually give you confidence, they create calmness in your life, they give you self-love and I think everybody needs that in their life," Ponte said.

A mom of two, she found that during the pandemic, a deck of affirmation cards that she owned helped her through tough times after going through surgery. Always having a passion for doing something creative, she decided to make her own version using photos she took herself.

"I've been pulling those cards every single day and they literally changed my life. And so, I thought, 'Why not create something to help other people with their mental health?" Ponte said.

Most recently Lisa and her daughter Alex teamed up to make a deck of affirmation cards for children ages five to 12 during Alex's summer break from college. The deck focuses more on acceptance and being a good person. They wanted to build confidence back up that kids might've lost during the pandemic.

"It was fun, it was challenging. we have different, sometimes, points of views but it was such a cool experience and she's so talented," Ponte said of her daughter.

"For myself, the cards have just been awesome The adult deck for myself, I love to pick one every morning while I'm at school." Alex Ponte told WBZ.

Her business has expanded past cards to now include various positive affirmation items including stress balls, mugs and hats, all in the name of good vibes.

For more information, visit her website.