Patriots position battles to watch in Friday's preseason finale

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pair of preseason games in the books (well, nearly two preseason games in the books) and one more to go until they have to do some serious trimming to their roster.

The Pats were supposed to have a pair of joint practices with the Titans in Tennessee this week, which would have also been an important part of Bill Belichick's roster evaluation process. But those were canceled after Isaiah Bolden's unfortunate injury during Saturday night's preseason game in Green Bay, which resulted in that contest being called early. So the New England brass won't have as much game tape or competitive practice time to help them make their roster decisions.

Lucky for them, there really aren't many battles at the top of the roster. Mac Jones is the No. 1 quarterback, it's clear who his top receivers will be heading into the season, and just about everyone on defense knows where they'll be lining up. But there are a few roster battles that are still TBD heading into the final preseason game.

So you better believe we'll be watching these play out over the coming days and up until August 29, when the Pats will have to trim the roster to 53 players.

Malik Cunningham vs. Trace McSorley

It feels like there is no way that Cunningham doesn't make the roster. We knew he was a dynamic runner from his college days at Louisville, and he showed it off in the first preseason game when he ran wild against the Texans. He didn't play any quarterback on Saturday (the early conclusion likely cost us a chance at more Cunningham at QB) but he saw extended action at wide receiver in Green Bay. Cunningham didn't catch any of the five passes that went his way but did draw a pass interference, though it's clear that he has a long way to go as a receiver.

But the Patriots are likely going to go with three quarterbacks anyways, so why not let Cunningham be that No. 3 guy? He offers something much, much different than Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, and the Pats could get pretty creative with him on the roster. (There is also a new emergency QB rule, but putting Cunningham in the spot would mean he can't go out for gadget plays.)

All of that would mean veteran Trace McSorley is out of a job. He hasn't done much to win or lose his spot on the bottom of the depth chart, but the possibilities that Cunningham brings to the table are too good to pass up.

Kayshon Boutte vs. Tyquan Thornton

This is a really interesting one. The Patriots don't have a true No. 1 receiver, but they have a pretty talented collection of pass-catchers on the roster. DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kendrick Bourne aren't going anywhere (barring a truly shocking trade or cut). Rookie Demario Douglas has been spending a lot of time playing with the No. 1's , an indication that his spot on the team is safe.

Matthew Slater is technically a wide receiver too, though we all know he isn't going out for passes unless everyone else in the receiver room with a debilitating stomach bug. Adding Cunningham to the receiver mix makes it even more muddied at the position.

That could leave one roster spot between exciting rookie Kayshon Boutte and second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton. Boutte has shown a ton of potential throughout camp and during preseason action -- as we saw with his 42-yard touchdown on Saturday night -- while Thornton has once again been a mixed bag. Add in that Thornton is on the shelf with a shoulder injury, and the 2022 second-round pick could find himself being the odd man out of the receiving corps.

It won't be easy to cut ties with such a high pick just one year after drafting him. But Boutte and his play is going to make it really hard for the Patriots to leave him off the final roster heading into the regular season.

Pierre Strong vs. Kevin Harris vs. J.J. Taylor

Rhamondre Stevenson is going to be the workhorse out of the backfield again, and at least now he has Ezekiel Elliott to back him up. After that, it's a big giant question mark for the Patriots at running back.

Strong didn't make the trip to Green Bay or play on Saturday with a concussion, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss. He is expected to return this week and could solidify his spot on the depth chart behind Stevenson and Elliott. Against the Texans, Strong had just 21 yards on his six carries and 11 yards on three receptions. A fourth-round pick in 2022, the speedy 5-foot-11 back should have a role on the team when camp breaks.

We're not so sure about Harris or Taylor. Harris had just 31 yards on his 10 carries in Green Bay, which was better than the 10 yards he had on his eight carries against the Texans. But the 2022 six-round pick hasn't looked particularly great at any point in his short Patriots career.

Taylor, as he tends to do, has been occasionally solid during the preseason. He carried the ball four times for 29 yards in Green Bay and had another 27 yards off three receptions. The undersized back has signed with the practice squad after being waived the last two cut-down days. That will likely be the outcome for a third straight year.

Anthony Firkser vs. Matt Sokol

Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki are all the Patriots really need at tight end -- when they're healthy. But Gesicki is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could open the door for a third tight end to make the team come cut-down day.

Firkser, a Harvard grad, has 69 games of experience over his five-year NFL career with the Titans and the Falcons. He caught two passes on Saturday in Green Bay.

Sokol spent last season on the practice squad, and it feels like that will be his destination this season as well. Firkser can offer more by way of experience and with his blocking, so if the Pats do opt to go with a third tight end, expect him to get the job.

Nick Folk vs. Chad Ryland

This feels pretty simple. The Patriots not only drafted Ryland, but they traded up to do so. He's also got a booming leg and a pretty decorated college career.

But Bill Belichick loves veteran Nick Folk, who has bailed the Patriots out a number of times over the last few seasons. Maybe Folk could end up on the practice squad should Ryland lose his way, but it feels like another team will scoop up Folk if he's available.

Both kickers have been splitting time this preseason, so this may be a tough decision for Belichick.

Tune in to Friday night's Patriots-Titans preseason game on WBZ-TV -- your television home for the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Patriots GameDay, with full analysis after the game on Patriots 5th Quarter. You can also tune in to McCourty "Twincast" streaming on WBZ.com!