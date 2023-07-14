Portuguese men-of-war warnings issued at Rhode Island beaches

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. - Rhode Island authorities are warning people to be careful in the water after more than a dozen Portuguese men-of-war have been spotted at several state beaches this week.

They say jellyfish-like sea creatures are likely coming up the Gulf Stream from southern waters. Purple flags are flying at beaches were they have been spotted.

"They have long tentacles that pack a painful sting," Gov. Dan McKee said in a Facebook post. "If you see one, don't touch it and report it to beach staff."

A 7-year-old girl was stung Tuesday at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett, WPRI-TV reported. They've also been spotted at East Beach, Charlestown Breachway, Scarborough State Beach and East Matunuck State Beach.

The men-of-war can float on top of the water and look similar to a balloon. Even weeks after being washed ashore, they can still sting with tentacles that reach up to 30 feet.

"The tentacles will get you long before you detect them," said Nathan Leonard, a Jamestown resident who was stung as a child. "I'm 63 now and I remember it, and I don't want any other kids to go through that."