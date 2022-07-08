2 rushed to hospital after private plane crashes at Portland International Jetport

2 rushed to hospital after private plane crashes in Portland, Maine

2 rushed to hospital after private plane crashes in Portland, Maine

2 rushed to hospital after private plane crashes in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - A private plane carrying two people crashed at Portland International Jetport in Portland on Friday.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. The crash took place around 4 p.m.

The jetport was closed for a short while, as five flights were diverted to different airports. Three were diverted to Logan Airport.

Portland International Airport has reopened its main runway, but the runway where the accident occurred remains closed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.