Pope Francis names new Auxiliary Bishop of Boston

BOSTON - Pope Francis has named 47-year-old Cristiano Guilherme Borro Barbosa as the new Auxiliary Bishop for the Boston Archdiocese.

Cardinal Sean O'Malley announced the news on Saturday morning.

Reverend Barbosa is currently serving as episcopal vicar for the central region of the Boston Archdiocese and as secretary for evangelization and discipleship.

The Brazilian-born reverend became a priest in 2007, and has served at a number of local parishes in Massachusetts including Cambridge and Lowell.

He speaks English, Spanish, and Portuguese. He is also a trained psychologist.

He will serve under Cardinal O'Malley, and will be ordained as bishop in February.