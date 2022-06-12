Watch CBS News
Man drowns in New Hampshire pond

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

RINDGE, N.H. – A 38-year-old man drowned Saturday in a New Hampshire pond.

New Hampshire State Police were called to Pool Pond in Rindge around 3 p.m., and several other agencies joined the response.

A family member told police they saw Benjamin Dabuliewicz's dog swimming in the water with no one around. The dog was brought to shore and the family member unsuccessfully tried contacting Dabuliewicz before calling police.

The Warner man's personal belongings were found on a nearby beach.

Several hours later, Dabuliewicz was found about 300 feet from shore and pronounced dead.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM

