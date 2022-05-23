Poll worker Shaye Moss among 5 honored with JFK Profile in Courage Award

BOSTON -- The JFK Library Foundation honored five people Sunday night with their annual Profile in Courage Award.

Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg presented lanterns to five individuals who risked their lives or careers to defend democracy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not present for his honor.

Shaye Moss was also honored. She's a former poll worker in Georgia who received death threats for refusing to declare the vote there was skewed by fake ballots.

"I want to give a special thank you to all the anonymous election workers out there. The ones that are doing the heavy lifting our democracy depends on far from the spotlight," said Moss after receiving the award. "Tonight I represent all of them. All of those hardworking people with incredible courage to do the job and do it right."

Congresswoman Liz Cheney was honored for breaking away from many fellow Republicans over the insurrection. She refused to support false claims that the presidential election was fraudulent.

The other awards went to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Arizona Representative Russell Bowers.