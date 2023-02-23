Watch CBS News
Police: Two racing drivers may have played role in deadly Braintree crash

BRAINTREE – Massachusetts State Police say two cars racing may have played a role in a deadly Braintree crash.

The crash happened Sunday night just before 9 p.m. on Interstate 93 north.

Police said 46-year-old Michael Wojdag of Hanson was killed when his car was hit and then went off the road. 

braintree-racing-hit-and-run-frame-149.jpg
Michael Wojdag. Family Photo

State police say new evidence shows two other cars may have racing and caused the crash. They are now trying to locate the drivers.

"I would just like people to know that he was an incredible husband, father and friend. Any help in identifying those responsible would be greatly appreciated," a family spokespersons aid.  

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

