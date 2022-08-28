Watch CBS News
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in Route 1 crash that killed Everett man

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. 

State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.

A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.

According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

