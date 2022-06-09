Police search for man who allegedly sucker-punched Fenway Park security officer

BOSTON – Police are searching for a man who allegedly "sucker-punched" a security officer at Fenway Park last month. It happened at about 5:46 p.m. on Sunday May 29.

The security officer was struck in the head in an unprovoked attack, according to Boston Police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Red Sox had an afternoon game against the Baltimore Orioles on the day of the alleged attack.

Suspect wanted in alleged assault at Fenway Park Image credit BPD

The suspect is described as a white man with a stocky build, short dark hair, wearing a navy blue Red Sox jersey, light colored shorts and white sneakers.

Police released an image of the suspect Thursday night.