Police search for car involved in deadly hit-and-run in Boston

BOSTON -- Boston Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead on Friday night. It happens around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, the victim was pushing a wheelchair at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

There is no description of the suspect's car at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.