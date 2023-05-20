Police respond to possible stabbing at South Shore Mall in Braintree

BRAINTREE - A Dorchester woman working at the South Shore Mall may have been stabbed in the neck Friday evening.

Police said they responded to the mall just before 6 p.m. for a possible stabbing. They said the 21-year-old victim and the suspect knew each other and "it appears they met with the intention of having the altercation."

Police said the victim did have a neck injury, but they were unsure what caused the injury. They said no charges have been filed, and there is no threat to public safety.