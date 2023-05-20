Watch CBS News
Police respond to possible stabbing at South Shore Mall in Braintree

BRAINTREE - A Dorchester woman working at the South Shore Mall may have been stabbed in the neck Friday evening.

Police said they responded to the mall just before 6 p.m. for a possible stabbing. They said the 21-year-old victim and the suspect knew each other and "it appears they met with the intention of having the altercation."

Police said the victim did have a neck injury, but they were unsure what caused the injury. They said no charges have been filed, and there is no threat to public safety.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 10:13 AM

