Sherborn police officer walking across Massachusetts to raise awareness of dangers of job

WILBRAHAM - A Sherborn police officer is walking across Massachusetts to raise awareness about the dangers of the job.

Officer Doug Kingsley began his ten-day journey Saturday. He's walking 219 miles from Egremont on the New York state border to Chatham. He's honoring his co-workers and friends who have been killed in the line of duty and especially those who have taken their own lives.

"I thought it would be a great way to raise awareness for a cause that hasn't been getting as much attention in the past years and I think it's important that people start focusing on it," he said.

To learn more, visit copwalkma.com.