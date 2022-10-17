Watch CBS News
Local News

Sherborn police officer walking across Massachusetts to raise awareness of dangers of job

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Sherborn police officer walking across Massachusetts to raise awareness of dangers of job
Sherborn police officer walking across Massachusetts to raise awareness of dangers of job 00:38

WILBRAHAM - A Sherborn police officer is walking across Massachusetts to raise awareness about the dangers of the job.

Officer Doug Kingsley began his ten-day journey Saturday. He's walking 219 miles from Egremont on the New York state border to Chatham. He's honoring his co-workers and friends who have been killed in the line of duty and especially those who have taken their own lives.

"I thought it would be a great way to raise awareness for a cause that hasn't been getting as much attention in the past years and I think it's important that people start focusing on it," he said.

To learn more, visit copwalkma.com.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 6:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.