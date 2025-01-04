Police officer shot by suspect during arrest scuffle in Bedford, New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. - A police officer is recovering after he was shot by a suspect during an arrest early Saturday morning in New Hampshire.

Officer shot in leg

It happened shortly after midnight in Bedford. Police said two of their officers, including a K-9, were conducting a routine patrol when they came upon a suspicious vehicle parked in a wooded area near the Country Inn and Suites. When police approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Jared Masseur, began to run away.

"The officers attempted to take Masseur into custody after numerous attempts to find out his identity, but he resisted and began to fight with officers," said Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi.

At some point during the scuffle, Masseur allegedly reached for an officer's gun.

"The officer's gun fired during the struggle with the two officers, striking the officer in the leg," said Douidi. "The wounded officer gained control of the weapon and called for his K-9, Odin, who immediately responded to the struggle to help successfully apprehend Masseur."

Masseur sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The officer who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be okay.

Suspect had felony warrants

"This guy was a dangerous criminal," said Douidi. "The reason why he ran and fled from our officers, he had some felony warrants out for him for drug activity. When something like this happens, we just thank that the officer wasn't more injured."

Masseur was arraigned virtually and faced a number of charges, including felony possession of a dangerous weapon, attempting to take a firearm from a police officer, and second-degree assault. He is being held without bail.

The other female passenger in the car at the time of the incident is cooperating with police and is not charged with anything.