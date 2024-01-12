Watch CBS News
Police officer shoots and wounds man in Manchester, New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. - A police officer shot and wounded a man Friday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Attorney General's Office.

It happened in the area of Pine and Plummer streets. The AG said the man was taken to the hospital and there is no threat to the public. Authorities have not identified the police officer.

Two SWAT vehicles could be seen surrounding a car next to a building. Police tape was also seen across the street at the entrance to a driveway.

No other information was immediately available.

