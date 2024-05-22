Police officer involved in Malden shooting, I-Team sources say

MALDEN - A police officer was involved in a shooting in Malden Wednesday morning, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Eastern Avenue in front of a transportation company. A worker there told WBZ another employee was the person who was shot.

There has been no comment yet from Malden Police. There's no word on the person's condition or what led to the shooting.

"When the cop showed up, the guy was acting pretty crazy," one witness told WBZ. "So she tased him. And I guess he kept running at her, so she shot him."

Police were still processing evidence at the scene Wednesday afternoon, including pieces of clothes on the ground.

"It's unsettling," said another witness. "This world's upside down, too many shootings."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.