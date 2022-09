Police looking to identify person connected to South Boston sex assault

Police looking to identify person connected to South Boston sex assault

Police looking to identify person connected to South Boston sex assault

BOSTON – Police are looking to identify a man connected to a sex assault in South Boston.

Boston Police released surveillance images of the person.

Boston Police are looking to identify a man they say is connected to a South Boston sexual assault. Boston Police

They say the assault happened Friday in the area of D Street and West 5th Street.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call Boston Police.