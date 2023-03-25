Police launch investigation into fatal stabbing of Brockton man

BROCKTON — A 41-year-old man is dead after a fatal stabbing in Brockton early Saturday morning.

At around 4:40 am, Brockton Police were driving down Belmont Avenue while investigating a robbery in the area when they noticed a man laying down on the ground, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Upon discovery, the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time as police work to notify his next of kin.

An investigation into the stabbing, launched by the Brockton Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, is active and ongoing.