Police warn about kidnapping scam aimed at Boston Public Schools parents

BOSTON -- Boston Police have issued a warning after three separate incidents where Boston Public Schools parents received a call saying their child was kidnapped or endangered. The caller would demand the parent send money through Western Union, police said.

The scammers had information about the child, including their name, and used it to convince the parent that the scam was real.

Police advised parents to be careful about what they post publicly on social media. Also, talk to your kids about protecting their privacy online.

Report any scams immediately if you receive a similar call. Don't respond to suspicious emails, calls, texts, or any urgent messages demanding money, especially through Western Union, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.