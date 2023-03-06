Watch CBS News
Police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old Dana Barrientos

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

EAST BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old from East Boston. 

Dana Barrientos was last seen Friday night at 10:00 p.m. along Ashley Street. She is 5'3, 120-130 pounds, with brown eyes and several face piercings. Police described her as wearing a puffy, black Michael Kors jacket.

fqeilcswaaeyhst-1.jpg
Dana Barrientos was last seen on Ashley Street on Friday, March 3, at 10:00 p.m.  Boston Police Department

Anyone with any information regarding Dana's whereabouts is asked to contact the police. 

First published on March 5, 2023 / 7:16 PM

