Polar Park in Worcester voted best Triple-A ballpark in America

WORCESTER -- Welcome to Worcester, home of the best Triple-A ballpark in America.

Polar Park received a nice honor on its second birthday, as fans voted the home of the Worcester Red Sox as the best ballpark in all of Triple-A.

After five rounds of voting with over 87,000 participants, Polar Park sits atop all other Triple-A ballparks in the country, Ballpark Digest announced on Thursday. It beat out Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark -- the home of the Oklahoma City Dodgers of the Pacific Coast League -- in the championship final round of the bracket-style competition.

Since Polar Park officially opened on May 11, 2021, baseball fans have been treated to an incredible atmosphere thanks to the stadium's open, fan-friendly design -- not to mention some delicious concessions and fun baseball from the top minor league team in the Red Sox system.

Just a few weeks ago on April 30, Polar Park welcomed its 1,000,000th fan, hitting that milestone in less than two years.

"We want to thank, among others, City of Worcester officials, our fans nationwide, our business partners, the State of Massachusetts, the construction workers, and of course Ballpark Digest for this award," Worcester Red Sox Chairman & Principal Owner Larry Lucchino said in Ballpark Digest. "We are honored and proud of Polar Park and the impact it has had in Central Massachusetts and beyond and we appreciate this recognition."