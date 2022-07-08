Two women diagnosed with ovarian cancer inspire Pan Mass Challenge team

BOSTON -- On a mission to beat ovarian cancer, a veteran of the Pan-Mass Challenge launched a new team this year called Team Ovarian Cancer.

Nancy Cantor has spent 16 years raising money for stem cell research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute during the Massachusetts-based bike-a-thon.

She is the driving force behind the new squad inspired by her two friends, Mara Castello and Janet Snider, who were both diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Sadly, Janet Snider recently passed away.

"It's a really deadly one," Nancy said. "And it doesn't get diagnosed until really later on in the process. It felt like the right thing."

Mara Castello's fight goes on and she will be a virtual rider this year.

"I just want to help women realize that the diagnosis does not have to be the end," said Mara. "And in many ways can be the beginning. And I'm just blessed to have the opportunity to do that."

Mara said she would not be here without the work of doctors at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and research dollars generated by the PMC.

"Being involved in the Pan-Mass Challenge and having Nancy's support," Mara said, starting to tear up. "She means a lot to me too. It's like a big family."

Another rider, Beth Stone is an ovarian cancer survivor. She was diagnosed a year and a half ago and understands the importance of innovative treatments.

"I was scared," Beth told WBZ. "And they took my hand and they shepherded me through the process."

Beth will be out there this year, pedaling mile after mile to help others.

"As far as the eye can see, there are people holding up signs 'Thank you for riding, I'm here because of you,'" Beth said.

Crossing that finish line is always memorable for Nancy, despite her two decades of Pan-Mass experience, she said. However, this year could pace even more of an emotional punch when she sees Mara.

"I'm hoping some of the virtual riders will be there," said Nancy getting choked up. "I think if they're there. It would make a big difference. It would make a very big difference."

And Mara said she would not miss it for the world, "I have never felt so loved and cared for. And it's a beautiful thing."

For more information or to donate, visit the Team Ovarian Cancer's PMC website.