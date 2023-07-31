Truck tips over into Plympton cranberry bog
PLYMPTON - A tractor-trailer somehow tipped over into a Plympton cranberry bog Monday morning.
Plympton police and fire were on the scene. A photo shared by police showed the truck on its side and partially in the bog.
First responders got the driver out of the truck and he was being evaluated by EMS. There was no immediate word on his condition.
Police have not yet said what caused the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.