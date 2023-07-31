Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck tips over into Plympton cranberry bog

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PLYMPTON - A tractor-trailer somehow tipped over into a Plympton cranberry bog Monday morning.

Plympton police and fire were on the scene. A photo shared by police showed the truck on its side and partially in the bog.

Plympton Police and Plympton Fire department are on the scene of a tractor trailer tipped over with entrapment. The male operator was extricated and is being evaluated by EMS.

Posted by Plympton Police on Monday, July 31, 2023

First responders got the driver out of the truck and he was being evaluated by EMS. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police have not yet said what caused the incident.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 9:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.