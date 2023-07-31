Truck tips over into Plympton cranberry bog

PLYMPTON - A tractor-trailer somehow tipped over into a Plympton cranberry bog Monday morning.

Plympton police and fire were on the scene. A photo shared by police showed the truck on its side and partially in the bog.

Plympton Police and Plympton Fire department are on the scene of a tractor trailer tipped over with entrapment. The male operator was extricated and is being evaluated by EMS. Posted by Plympton Police on Monday, July 31, 2023

First responders got the driver out of the truck and he was being evaluated by EMS. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police have not yet said what caused the incident.