Plymouth school nurse launches Yellow Tulip Project, students spread awareness and joy

PLYMOUTH - Yellow Tulip Project ambassadors in Plymouth Community Intermediate School are on a mission to destigmatize mental health care and people are noticing. Right now, there are ten gardens blooming in town. Students planted the bulbs in the fall knowing that tulips don't offer instant gratification. But anticipating their beauty only makes the emergence of bright yellow blossoms in the spring more exciting.

On a beautiful Tuesday in April, when school nurse Judy Duarte opened the door to the school's front yard, the 6th, 7th, and 8th graders streamed out-one spinning in giddy circles-before darting toward the Hope Garden in full bloom. The pride was unmistakable. "We always look at the tulips as part of a metaphor," Judy explained. "We can go through really difficult dark times. But we need to hang in there because better days are coming."

Helping students develop connections, community, and the tools to cope with dark times is the goal of the Yellow Tulip Project, a national organization with hundreds of local chapters throughout the country. Judy's introduction to the group came through two students at Fontbonne Academy in Milton who belonged to the YTP chapter there. Launching the Plymouth chapter for middle school students was a way for Judy to address the critical need for mental health support and process her own grief.

In 2020, just weeks before the pandemic, her friend's son Matthew Roper died by suicide. Judy had known Matthew since he was a baby. She and her son had shared years of memories and vacations with the Roper family. "He was just an amazing, smart, vivacious, fun-loving boy and probably the last kid I would think of someone who would be struggling with any mental illness," Judy said. "We still miss him all the time."

Introducing YTP in Plymouth was a way to honor Matthew's legacy of kindness. Initially, she asked guidance counselors to select 8th graders for the program. Last year, she opened it to 7th and 8th graders. This academic year, it's open to students in all three grades. "Everybody brings something special to the group. And we learn from each other," Judy said.

The discussions that happen in the group stay in the group. Judy asks all students to fill out an application explaining why they want to be a part of the Yellow Tulip Project. Every student is accepted. The application gives Judy a chance to learn more about them. "What's really sweet is that every child writes, 'I want to help people and I like helping people. And I want to spread kindness,'" Judy said.

She says the stories they share about experiencing anxiety and/or depression or living in a home with a loved one who struggles with mental challenges gives her a window into their world and their compassion.

Eighth grader Ace Madrigale is a member of both the Plymouth charter and the national YTP organization. Standing in front of the tulips at PCIS, she is beaming. "It's something you can see, something you can touch that connects you with the idea of hope," Ace said. "So, it's not just an idea. It's something you can see and spread throughout your community." She says it is more helpful to talk with peers who "get it" than adults who "talk at you all the time." She looks forward to the weekly meetings and to speaking at Plymouth's elementary schools about the importance of mental health care.

Ace and fellow ambassador Ada Wallberg were among the only middle school students to address the 2024 Be In the Know youth conference at Bridgewater State University. Ada is equally enthusiastic about the power of peer-to-peer support and YTP's ripple effect of positivity in the community. "Right now, we're seeing sadness everywhere," she said. "This just brings a little bit of hope to everyone and changes people's attitudes during the day."

Judy delights in receiving messages from people at the public library, the hospital and throughout Plymouth when they see the blooming tulips. She also knew-early on-the group had the drive to do more and the positive energy to engage in projects year-round. "All these other ideas keep coming into my head," she explained. "There are so many great things you can do with kids and teach them how to spread that kindness and hope in the community."

Among their contributions are the Holiday Hope Bags they put together for young people who are hospitalized in emergency rooms with mental health issues, a spring Hope Walk that ties into a wellness festival, and the art students make to hang in local businesses. Right now, you'll find their cheery paintings at Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt and Kiskadee Coffee Company.

Asked whether she is seeing the stigma around mental health fade, Judy nods. "My biggest message is-we don't know what anyone is going through. We don't know people's story. So be kind. Be kind to people. Have patience. If we can teach our young people that, we've given them something," Judy said.

Four years after Matthew's death, his mother Kristen Roper could not be more proud of Plymouth's Yellow Tulip Project. "Judy's incredible," she says smiling. "I never dreamed it would grow and she would take to the levels she's taken it. I'm so proud and so grateful. This is exactly what we want."

The Ropers also celebrate Matthew's life with their own charity "Matthew;s Crew" which supports mental health and suicide prevention organizations. (The semi-colon represents the pause in a life.) Their annual corn hole tournament to raise money and awareness. "It was something we could do to honor him," Kristen Roper said. "I'm never going to change the world. But if we make a difference for one child, it's all worth it. Because that could be your child."

Looking through a book of photos that Matthew's Boston College High School rowing teammates made for the family (Matthew was the coxswain) Kristen reflects on the many qualities that defined her son's too-short life. "He was just so bright. He loved doing things with family. Always very thoughtful... he loved doing things for other people," Kristen said.

In the months before his death, Kristen says that Matthew opened up to friends about his emotional struggles. They only loved him more. He told her that, one day, he wanted to help people who were struggling because he knew how that felt. Matthew died by suicide just after his 17th birthday. But he is inspiring conversations even now. Many of his friends have stayed in touch with Kristen. Some reach out when they are having a tough day.

She says that Matthew's death led to important discussions in families that had never talked about mental health issues. And, recently, a friend shared that her daughter knew what do after seeing another child's troubling posts threatening self-harm. "She called me yesterday and said, 'Because my daughter reported this and I followed through, the child got help in the hospital. You wanted to do something in Matthew's name. Maybe he just saved another child's life," Kristen said. Kristen says to know that young people are empowered with potentially life-saving information gives her fuel.

Back at PCIS, Judy is already thinking about where to add tulips so that their symbolic power is even brighter next spring. "Tulips need to be planted close together just like we, as people, need community," Judy said. "No one can go through this alone."