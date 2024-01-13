Plymouth holding special election to vote on a ban of miniature alcohol bottles

Plymouth holding special election to vote on a ban of miniature alcohol bottles

Plymouth holding special election to vote on a ban of miniature alcohol bottles

PLYMOUTH - The town of Plymouth is holding a special election Saturday for residents to vote on a ban of miniature alcohol bottles.

The town initially approved the ban back in October but a package store owner fought back. He said a ban could cost him 15 to 40 percent of his business.

Those in favor of the ban said the bottles create a lot of litter and enables drinking problems. Similar bans are already in place in Chelsea, Falmouth and Newton.

Polls will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.