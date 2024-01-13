Watch CBS News
Local News

Plymouth holding special election to vote on a ban of miniature alcohol bottles

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Plymouth holding special election to vote on a ban of miniature alcohol bottles
Plymouth holding special election to vote on a ban of miniature alcohol bottles 00:24

PLYMOUTH - The town of Plymouth is holding a special election Saturday for residents to vote on a ban of miniature alcohol bottles.

The town initially approved the ban back in October but a package store owner fought back. He said a ban could cost him 15 to 40 percent of his business.

Those in favor of the ban said the bottles create a lot of litter and enables drinking problems. Similar bans are already in place in Chelsea, Falmouth and Newton.

Polls will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 9:43 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.