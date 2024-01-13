Plymouth votes to not ban miniature alcohol bottles

PLYMOUTH - The town of Plymouth held a special election Saturday for residents to vote on a ban of miniature alcohol bottles.

Voters in the town decided to not ban the sale of miniature alcohol bottles. The vote was extremely close 3682 people voted to keep them, and 3517 voted to ban them.

The town initially approved the ban back in October, but a package store owner fought back. He said a ban could cost him 15 to 40% of his business.

Those in favor of the ban said the bottles create a lot of litter and enables drinking problems. Similar bans are already in place in Chelsea, Falmouth and Newton.