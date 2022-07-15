Solar worker credited with finding missing 5-year-old girl in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth Police are thanking a solar panel worker for finding a missing five-year-old girl. Jake Manna stopped working when he heard the neighborhood was searching for the autistic girl.

"He walked down a rural trail that ended at a stream. He noticed a diaper and t-shirt in the stream...Panicked, he ran down the stream to a marsh where he found the young girl in waist deep water," police wrote on Facebook.

The girl didn't respond to Jake's calls, so he waded into the water to grab the girl and carry her to safety.

Police said Jake is unfamiliar with the area and the story could have ended differently had he not noticed the missing clothing.

"That girl had a guardian angel yesterday...and his name was Jake," Officer Vinnie Roth said.

Officers gave Jake a special certificate to thank him.