South Shore residents, DPW crews prepare for massive rain storm

PLYMOUTH - It's moving day for Plymouth resident Kristin Geyer. She's moving loose furniture to protect her property that sits vulnerable to the ocean ahead of the intense storm that's on her doorstep.

"In previous storms we had tables fly through the window. I would love for that to not happen again. Winds get bad around here so I'm hoping for the best on this one," said Geyer.

Homeowner Vincent Montiverdi has removed boards so the water can pass through, rather than tear up, his deck. The storm shutters are down and he's boarded up also worried about the morning tide that's astronomical. "It's a moon tide so it will be higher. It's normally about nine feet, but it'll be about 12 feet this time. We do our homework beforehand to get everything squared away," said Montiverdi.

The Plymouth Department of Public Works is doing its own work to get ahead of the storm by filling dirt in gaps along the shoreline to protect the road. Also digging up sand clogging storm drains near oceanfront roads that are prone to flooding when the high tide rushes in.

DPW workers in Plymouth clear sediment from storm drain CBS Boston

"We're trying to dig out sediment to promote as much flow as we can off the roadway. We need to make room for all the rainfall we get and winds," said DPW director Jonathan Beder.

Lobsterman Tom O'Reilly says the wind direction is a concern for him. He'll be off the water for a few days, along with other crews pulling in their traps at Plymouth harbor marina. O'Reilly says he also put his boat in what he believes is a safer location.

"They're calling for southeast 65 mile an hour winds. That's the worst in this harbor because as you can see there's no protection. It blows right in over here and the whole harbor takes a beating."