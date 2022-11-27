Plymouth police officer gets visit from flying squirrel while directing traffic

PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth police officer met an unexpected member of the community during his shift this weekend.

Officer Andrew Whelan was directing traffic when a flying squirrel landed on him

Though police said Whelan flinched at first, he quickly realized "the little guy wanted to play."

Whelan named his new friend "Snookems."

"Rumor has it, When Officer Whelan goes on Patrol, Snookems might be in his pocket," police joked.