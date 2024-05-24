Plymouth police warn parents of middle school "bicycle gang" could be issued citations

Parents of Plymouth middle school "bicycle gang" could get citation if behavior continues

PLYMOUTH - Plymouth police are sending a strong message to a so-called "middle school bicycle gang" that consequences are coming if they keep up with their antics.

"These kids are on the sidewalks popping wheelies, running in front of cars and just causing havoc with everyone," said one business owner along Plymouth's waterfront.

She's describing a group of five or more teenagers riding their bicycles against traffic and forcing pedestrians to jump out of harm's way.

"They ride no hands, they scoot in and out," Kathleen Galvin described. "All kinds of tricks and everything else. It's very, very dangerous to cars and people."

Plymouth police say enough is enough, writing on Facebook that they've received more than 25 calls from frustrated residents claiming these teens have been harassing people in downtown Plymouth.

"How do you have control when you don't have your hands on the steering wheel or your feet on the pedals," Galvin questioned.

Parents could be issued citation

Police sent out a strong warning on Facebook - telling these juveniles that if they act out again, an officer will issue their parents a $20 citation and impound their bicycles for 15 days.

"Is that enough," WBZ-TV Reporter Tiffany Chan asked. "How much do you think they should fine?"

"$100 a piece," exclaimed a business owner.

"They'll be back," Galvin expressed.

Plymouth resident Skip Waite doesn't understand why so many people are bothered by these teens.

"No, I like them. It's been two, three years; I've watched them growing up," Waite told WBZ-TV. "I've heard that they've been kicking cars and stuff, but I've never seen that. They do wheelies and it makes me nervous. I say hey you're going to break your neck."

Police say it appears that some of the teens' parents don't mind their behavior either.

"They need to be more cautious. They need to respect people," one business owner said.