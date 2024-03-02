Man's body found in the water at Plymouth park
PLYMOUTH - A man's body was found in the water off of Nelson Park in Plymouth Saturday morning.
The discovery was made at around 8:30 a.m. on Water Street. Police said they found the 47-year-old man facedown and unresponsive in a marsh, saying he appeared to have been there for some time.
The man's name isn't being released, pending family notification.
Police said there no concern to the public at this time.
