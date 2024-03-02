Watch CBS News
Man's body found in the water at Plymouth park

PLYMOUTH - A man's body was found in the water off of Nelson Park in Plymouth Saturday morning.

The discovery was made at around 8:30 a.m. on Water Street. Police said they found the 47-year-old man facedown and unresponsive in a marsh, saying he appeared to have been there for some time.

The man's name isn't being released, pending family notification.

Police said there no concern to the public at this time.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 2:11 PM EST

