Man's body found in the water at Plymouth park

PLYMOUTH - A man's body was found in the water off of Nelson Park in Plymouth Saturday morning.

The discovery was made at around 8:30 a.m. on Water Street. Police said they found the 47-year-old man facedown and unresponsive in a marsh, saying he appeared to have been there for some time.

The man's name isn't being released, pending family notification.

Police said there no concern to the public at this time.