Trio attempting to sail to Florida rescued in Plymouth when boat runs aground

PLYMOUTH - Three people trying to set sail for Florida had to be rescued when their boat ran aground in Plymouth Wednesday morning.

Someone called 911 at 7:30 a.m. after seeing that the 40-foot sailboat "appeared to be in distress" off Center Hill Road. Fire Chief Neil Foley says crew members were having trouble with the weather and rough seas.

Firefighters had to use survival suits to go into the water and reach the boat and safely escort the sailors to land. Those on board, all between the ages of 60 and 70, were taken to the hospital as a precaution to be treated for exposure.

SkyEye video taken after the rescue showed the boat completely out of the water and leaning to the side Wednesday afternoon.

The sailboat that ran aground off Plymouth. CBS Boston

The sailboat left Boston on Tuesday for a scheduled trip to move the boat to Florida.