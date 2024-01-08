Plow driver helps save injured hawk on highway during snow storm

METHUEN - An observant plow driver helped save the life of an injured hawk during Sunday's snow storm.

Lance Dow noticed the bird sitting in the middle of the highway in Methuen watching his plow drive back and forth. He said the hawk had been sitting there for over one hour not moving anything but its head.

Dow sent out a call to action on Facebook after he could not get through to Fish and Game or any wildlife rescues.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue saw his post and went to rescue the hawk. They said the conditions were dangerous and they passed four accidents on the way to get the bird.

They found the hawk covered in snow and it was not able to see them coming. They saved the bird and brought it back to the rescue.

A plow driver helped save the life of a hawk during Sunday's snow storm. Newhouse Wildlife Rescue

After a medical evaluation they determined it was severely underweight, and the bird's blood was not clotting after ingesting rat poison.

Despite the bird's health issues the rescue said it is still "quite feisty" and put a talon into a worker's hand.

The hawk will be sent to Cape Ann Wildlife Inc. on Tuesday to recover.