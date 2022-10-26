Plant-based diet helps cool hot flashes, study suggests

BOSTON - A plant-based diet could have a cooling effect for many women suffering from hot flashes.

A new study published in the journal Menopause found that a low-fat, plant-based diet, rich in soy could improve moderate to severe hot flashes in postmenopausal women by as much as 88-percent, on par or perhaps even better than hormone replacement therapy.

The diet also helped participants lose an average of eight pounds and improved their quality of life.