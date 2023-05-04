Planet Fitness bringing back free summer gym passes for teens

Regular exercise can improve mental health for adults and kids, new studies find

HAMPTON, N.H. - Planet Fitness is once again offering to let teenagers work out for free at its gym locations nationwide this summer.

The High School Summer Pass Program for students aged 14 to 19 starts on May 15 and runs through August 31. Teens can click here to register.

This is the third year that the New Hampshire-based fitness center chain has offered the program.

Two recent studies suggest that getting regular exercise can improve the mental health of both kids and adults - and it doesn't have to be vigorous exercise.