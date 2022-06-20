Plane with imported baby formula from London lands in Boston

Plane with imported baby formula from London lands in Boston

Plane with imported baby formula from London lands in Boston

BOSTON -- A shipment of imported baby formula is set to arrive in Massachusetts this week.

Donated Delta flights will transport more than 200,000 pounds of Kendamil formula from London to Boston and Detroit this week.

That's enough to make more than 3 million eight-ounce bottles.

The shipping process began Monday with a plane from Heathrow Airport landing at Logan Airport just before noon. There will be 13 flights in total.

The formula will be available in stores and online.