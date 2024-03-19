Watch CBS News
Maine wind gusts flip plane piloted by Mass. college student

Strong winds flip plane owned by Mass. college at Portland, Maine, airport.
PORTLAND, Maine - Strong winds flipped a small plane parked at an airport in Portland, Maine, on Tuesday.

Bridgewater State University owns the Cessna 172 that was flipped by 35 mph wind gusts. The college said the pilot is a senior aviation major at the school who flew solo from New Bedford to work on a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certificate.

He was inside a building when the plane flipped over.

The FAA will inspect the plane, which received extensive damage, and investigate the incident before the place is transported back to Bridgewater State University Aviation in New Bedford.

