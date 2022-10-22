Plane crashes into building in Keene, NH causing fire

KEENE, NH - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, New Hampshire Friday night, causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed into the building north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m.

"There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished," the City of Keene said in a statement on Facebook.

It is unclear how many people were on the plane.

A witness told WBZ-TV he saw flames more than 40 feet high.

The airport is less than a mile away from where the plane crashed.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.