Plane crashes into building in Keene, NH causing fire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

KEENE, NH - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, New Hampshire Friday night, causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed into the building north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m.

"There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished," the City of Keene said in a statement on Facebook. 

It is unclear how many people were on the plane. 

A witness told WBZ-TV he saw flames more than 40 feet high.

The airport is less than a mile away from where the plane crashed. 

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating. 

No other information was immediately available. 

First published on October 21, 2022 / 8:07 PM

