Plane crashes into building in Keene, NH causing fire
KEENE, NH - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, New Hampshire Friday night, causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The FAA said a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed into the building north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m.
"There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished," the City of Keene said in a statement on Facebook.
It is unclear how many people were on the plane.
A witness told WBZ-TV he saw flames more than 40 feet high.
The airport is less than a mile away from where the plane crashed.
The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.
No other information was immediately available.
