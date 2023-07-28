Food Truck Friday: Pipe Dream Cupcakes a popular North Shore treat

NORTH ANDOVER - Nadine Levin got into baking later in life. The North Andover native followed a dream and started Pipe Dream Cupcakes 11 years ago while she was working in advertising.

"After I had kids, I just started baking for fun and it just started from there. It was more therapeutic," she told WBZ-TV "I used to just make cupcakes and cakes just for fun and I had a friend that saw what I posted on Facebook and she asked me to do the cupcakes for her wedding. I said 'I don't know what I'm doing,' and she said 'Just do it."

From there it just snowballed. Orders and requests started coming in.

"Then I thought, now is as good a time as any to buy a cupcake truck," Levin said.

Her cupcakes have been voted best on the North Shore seven times and that's something because Levin doesn't really consider herself much of a baker.

"I think I'm an imposter. I mean I am not a trained bakery chef. You know sometimes things happen and I don't know why," she told WBZ.

She stays humble while getting it all done in her kitchen at home but Nadine loves the reaction she gets when the cupcakes reach her customers.

"The best part is no one is sad coming to my truck. I have all happy people. I mean a cupcake definitely brings a smile to everyone's face," Levin said.

