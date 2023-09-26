Watch CBS News
Unknown odor forces evacuation of Pine Grove elementary school in Rowley

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ROWLEY - A unknown odor forced an elementary school in Rowley to evacuate Tuesday morning.

There's no word yet what caused the smell at the Pine Grove School, which has children from pre-K to sixth grade. The fire department said it was not a gas leak. They're looking into the heating and air conditioning system as a possible source of the odor.

A Rowley Police spokesperson told WBZ-TV, "a number of people" were evaluated as a precaution. Several ambulances were parked at the school.

Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget said families were notified about the incident.

"Students were evacuated per our protocols and police and fire are on scene assessing now with National Grid," Forget told WBZ-TV in a statement. "There are no injuries, it is just a matter of waiting for the building to be cleared to return."

WBZ-News Staff
First published on September 26, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

