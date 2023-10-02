Pilot killed after plane crashes into Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire

Pilot killed after plane crashes into Lake Winnipesaukee

GILFORD, N.H. - A pilot was killed after his plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Saturday night.

The single-engine Cessna went down at around 9:15 p.m. First responders located a debris field and the pilot's body was recovered Sunday morning in about 60 feet of water.

The pilot's name has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigating the cause of the crash.