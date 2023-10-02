Watch CBS News
Pilot killed after plane crashes into Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

GILFORD, N.H. - A pilot was killed after his plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Saturday night.

The single-engine Cessna went down at around 9:15 p.m. First responders located a debris field and the pilot's body was recovered Sunday morning in about 60 feet of water.

The pilot's name has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now investigating the cause of the crash.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 8:35 PM

