Is it dangerous if hotels don't change pillowcases?

William writes, "I've been wondering about hotel pillows. People snore, sneeze, cough, and breathe into pillows, and while most hotels change the pillowcases, I've heard some don't. Isn't this dangerous?"

Pillows can get contaminated with all kinds of germs, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and insects. While you're unlikely to contract a serious bacterial or viral illness, like COVID-19, from lying on a hotel room pillow, the biggest risk is insects.

Dust mites, which you can't see with the naked eye, can trigger allergic reactions and asthma in people who are sensitive. Bed bugs and fleas, which you can see if you check carefully, can bite, causing itchy bumps on your skin.

It's disheartening to hear that some hotels don't change pillowcases between occupants, so I guess you could bring your own linens with you when you travel if you're concerned or at high risk.

