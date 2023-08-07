Watch CBS News
Local News

Is it dangerous if hotels don't change pillowcases?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Is it dangerous if hotels don't change pillowcases?
Is it dangerous if hotels don't change pillowcases? 01:12

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.  

William writes, "I've been wondering about hotel pillows. People snore, sneeze, cough, and breathe into pillows, and while most hotels change the pillowcases, I've heard some don't. Isn't this dangerous?"

Pillows can get contaminated with all kinds of germs, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and insects. While you're unlikely to contract a serious bacterial or viral illness, like COVID-19, from lying on a hotel room pillow, the biggest risk is insects. 

Dust mites, which you can't see with the naked eye, can trigger allergic reactions and asthma in people who are sensitive. Bed bugs and fleas, which you can see if you check carefully, can bite, causing itchy bumps on your skin. 

It's disheartening to hear that some hotels don't change pillowcases between occupants, so I guess you could bring your own linens with you when you travel if you're concerned or at high risk.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. 

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.