Watch CBS News
Local News

Pig that struggled with weight, emotional issues now ready for adoption

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

DEDHAM - Nala the pig is ready to find a loving home for the new year.

The 4-year-old potbelly pig is said to be "physically and emotionally" prepared for adoption with the Animal Rescue League of Boston in Dedham. 

The ARL says she was surrendered by her owner who could no longer care for her in October and arrived "overweight and with weight-related mobility and emotional issues." Previously, she was subjected to animal cruelty in Ohio, the ARL said.

The extra pounds made Nala uncomfortable because she couldn't move around much, the ARL said. She was also "closed off" and avoided contact with others.

nala-the-pig-eating.jpg
Nala the pig Animal Rescue League

"However, as she began to lose weight, her mobility improved, as did her behavior," the ARL said in a statement. "A slimmed down Nala can now be seen moving freely throughout her paddock and she has also begun welcoming interaction, allowing pets and showing off her sweet and tender side."

Nala's new owner will have to continue helping her lose weight. Keep an eye out for adoption information on the ARL's website, arlboston.org

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 1:44 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.