Pig that struggled with weight, emotional issues now ready for adoption

DEDHAM - Nala the pig is ready to find a loving home for the new year.

The 4-year-old potbelly pig is said to be "physically and emotionally" prepared for adoption with the Animal Rescue League of Boston in Dedham.

The ARL says she was surrendered by her owner who could no longer care for her in October and arrived "overweight and with weight-related mobility and emotional issues." Previously, she was subjected to animal cruelty in Ohio, the ARL said.

The extra pounds made Nala uncomfortable because she couldn't move around much, the ARL said. She was also "closed off" and avoided contact with others.

Nala the pig Animal Rescue League

"However, as she began to lose weight, her mobility improved, as did her behavior," the ARL said in a statement. "A slimmed down Nala can now be seen moving freely throughout her paddock and she has also begun welcoming interaction, allowing pets and showing off her sweet and tender side."

Nala's new owner will have to continue helping her lose weight. Keep an eye out for adoption information on the ARL's website, arlboston.org.