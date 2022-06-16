Pickleball facility opening in South Boston

BOSTON - It's all the rage: pickleball. You may be asking, what is it?

"The more and more I play pickleball the more it's like ping pong on a court. Games are usually played to 11, you usually win by 2, and only the serving side can win points," said PKL Director of Pickleball Dave Wasylak.

And the growing sport is coming to South Boston.

"Why is it so popular? It's one of those things where it's fun for everyone. Young, middle, old. You can take it seriously, you can not, and everyone has a good time," said PKL founder Brian Weller.

On Saturday PKL located in the Iron Works Building at 64 C Street, opens to the public.

"It's a 22,000 sq foot indoor pickleball facility. We have a restaurant, two bars, a lounge, some shuffleboard areas as well as a cornhole area so it's a little bit of everything for hopefully everyone," said Weller.

"Our court rentals are $50 an hour. They can seat up to 12 people. You can sit in cabana style seating, order drinks, order food and pickleball," said PKL managing partner Kaitlyn Coakley.

A big part of what they'll do at PKL is offering people who have never played before tips and advice, with pickleball experts on site.

"So, we have a Director of Pickleball," Weller said. "His name is Dave. He might like pickleball more than anyone in the world. He has lessons and clinics and leagues and tournaments."

"If you've never played pickleball before, PKL is a great way to start. We provide the paddles, we provide the balls, instruction for how to play the game are on the website and it's just a really fun, relaxed atmosphere that has a good vibe," said Coakley.